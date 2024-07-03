IGNOU launches 13 new courses including 4 MBA, complete list here

On the occasion of the 29th Prof. G. Ram Reddy Memorial Lecture, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) launched 13 new programmes, including four MBA programmes in new domains. IGNOU launches 13 new courses on the occasion of the 29th Prof. G. Ram Reddy Memorial Lecture

The programmes are: MBA in Construction Management, MBA in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, MBA in Agribusiness Management, MBA in Healthcare and Hospital Management, PG Diploma in Rehabilitation Psychology, PG Diploma in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, MA Geeta Studies, Certificate Programme in Early Childhood Special Education Enabling Inclusion - Visual Impairment, Certificate Programme in Early Childhood Special Education Enabling Inclusion - Hearing Impairment, Certificate Programme in Early Childhood Special Education Enabling Inclusion - Intellectual Disability, M.Sc (Home Science - Community Development and Extension Management), the university informed through a press release.

IGNOU celebrates July 2 every year in memory of its founding Vice Chancellor, Professor G. Ram Reddy, and invites eminent educationists and scholars to deliver lectures on higher education, especially in the Open and Distance Learning domain.

This year's event featured Prof Kapil Kapoor, a distinguished linguist and Padma Bhushan awardee, who delivered an insightful discourse. JNU Vice-Chancellor Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit was the chief guest, while IGNOU VC Prof. Nageshwar Rao delivered the presidential Address, the university said.

“Prof. Kapoor's address explored the evolution of knowledge systems, contrasting the oral traditions of the Indian Vedic System with the written texts of Western traditions. He emphasized the importance of understanding knowledge systems, particularly the distinction between Vedic and Abrahamic (Semitic) traditions,” IGNOU said.

Chief guest Prof Pandit praised Prof Reddy's significant role in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and acknowledged his transformative leadership in academia and administration, it added.

The IGNOU Vice Chancellor highlighted IGNOU's efforts in online teaching and the development of video lectures in regional languages, which aim to foster inclusive learning environments, the university said.