IGNOU’s School of Vocational Education and Training offering Diploma in Fashion Design and Retail, details here

IGNOU’s School of Vocational Education and Training (SOVET) is offering a Diploma in Fashion Design and Retail (DFDR) IGNOU’s School of Vocational Education and Training offering Diploma in Fashion Design and Retail.

As per a press release issued by the institution, the programme seeks to develop fashion retail professionals specialized in the areas such as retail buying and merchandising, store operations, supply chain management and visual merchandising, advertising, garment construction sale and marketing, and more.

The release further stated that the programme is aimed at providing a detailed understanding of fashion and the fashion industry.

The programme will further develop detailed knowledge, concepts, history, and skills for fashion design professionals, retail buyers and merchandisers, visual merchandisers, and more.

Learners will be able to render services in the fashion and lifestyle industry through practical and hands-on experience.

The release listed the following features of the programme:

Develop specialized knowledge and understanding of fashion design and fashion retail management

Acquaint students with the knowledge and understanding of Fashion Industry and marketing

Explore the various aspects of retail management and visual merchandising

Develop knowledge of IT applications in fashion retailing and explore the aspects of fashion marketing and retail management.

To be eligible, aspirants must have passed Class 12 (Senior Secondary) from a recognized Board or students who have passed the CFDE programme from IGNOU or equivalent courses/programmes from Government government-recognized institutions.

For more information, visit the official website.

