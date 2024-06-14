IGNOU launches MBA program in Agribusiness Management to foster India’s agribusiness sector, applications open

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, is launching a new distance education program Master of Business Administration program (Agribusiness Management) to prepare competent business professionals to boost the agricultural business and farmer’s economy. IGNOU launches MBAABM program with an aim to foster agribusiness sector of India, applications are open.

A press release issued by IGNOU emphasized the important of Agriculture and said it is the backbone of the national economy in terms of providing livelihood and food security to the ever-growing population of the country.

As per the IGNOU, the foundation of the MBAABM program lies in the fact that despite significant growth in the Agriculture sector, there is a need to develop management competency in the farming community and allied stakeholders involved in backward and forward agricultural activities.

Furthermore, the release pointed out that it is challenging to meet the requirements of agribusiness professionals and easy accessibility of management courses to stakeholders involved in agriculture and allied sectors.

To address the need, the MBAABM program intends to develop business professionals for managing farm businesses and agro-based industries profitably, the release said.

The release further added that the MBAABM program will foster managerial skills and provide need-based education, enhancing efficiency and generating more livelihoods and profitability in the agriculture sector to improve the socio-economic conditions for those involved in agribusiness.

According to IGNOU, the MBAABM program aims to generate competent business professionals in agriculture, food, rural, and allied sectors. It also aims to equip professionals with specific managerial skills, develop expertise in managing the techno-commercial aspects of agribusiness, and impart the knowledge necessary to effectively address national development plans, agricultural policies, and global trade.

The MBAABM targets a diverse range of participants, including fresh graduates, progressive farmers, and agricultural extension workers, and caters to traders, intermediaries, technicians, and managers in agro-industries and enterprises dealing with farming inputs and outputs.

Professionals from NGOs, cooperatives, FPOs, SHGs, corporate entities, and financial and marketing organizations will also benefit, said IGNOU in the press release.

Features of the MBAABM Program:

To equip students with a broad range of skills in management and agribusiness.

Focus on agribusiness management and policies, project management, commodity trading, production & supply chain management, and more.

Provide detailed learning on management aspects of agriculture business activities in horticultural production, post-harvest management, livestock, and agri-equipment, among others.

Eligibility:

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree in any discipline can enroll in the MBA Agribusiness Management program.

About classes and admission schedule: