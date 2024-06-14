NIS Diploma in Sports Coaching 2024 answer key out, here are the steps to raise objections

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Provisional Answer Keys and Question Paper with recorded responses for the Admission Test for the Diploma in Sports Coaching 2024 of the National Institute of Sports. Candidates who have appeared for the test and wish to check the answer key can visit the official website at atdsc.nis.nta.ac.in. The admission test for the Diploma in Sport Coaching-2024 of the National Institute of Sports for admission to the academic session 2024-25 was conducted on June 2, 2024.(HT)

According to an official notification, the admission test for the Diploma in Sport Coaching-2024 of the National Institute of Sports for admission to the academic session 2024-25 was conducted on June 2, 2024.

Candidates are invited to check the provisional answer keys which are available on the official website and raise objections if they have any. Interested candidates can submit their challenges through an Online Window by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs.200/- per Answer Key challenged from June 14, 2024, to June 16, 2024, up to 11.30 pm.

“ Objections from the candidates to any Answer Key will be verified with the help of Expert(s). If the challenge to any Answer Key is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised accordingly. Based on the Revised/Final Answer Key, the Result will be processed and declared,” mentioned the official notification.

Steps to raise objections to provisional answer key:

Visit the official website at atdsc.nis.nta.ac.in

Look out for the link to check the answer key on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates will be asked to submit their login details

On submitting the login credentials, candidates can view the answer key and raise objections if they have any

Pay the required amount for number of objections raised

Verify the details and download the page

Take a print out of the page for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

