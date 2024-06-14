 NIS Diploma in Sports Coaching 2024 answer key out, here are the steps to raise objections | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NIS Diploma in Sports Coaching 2024 answer key out, here are the steps to raise objections

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 14, 2024 06:32 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the test and wish to check the answer key can visit the official website at atdsc.nis.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Provisional Answer Keys and Question Paper with recorded responses for the Admission Test for the Diploma in Sports Coaching 2024 of the National Institute of Sports. Candidates who have appeared for the test and wish to check the answer key can visit the official website at atdsc.nis.nta.ac.in.

The admission test for the Diploma in Sport Coaching-2024 of the National Institute of Sports for admission to the academic session 2024-25 was conducted on June 2, 2024.(HT)
The admission test for the Diploma in Sport Coaching-2024 of the National Institute of Sports for admission to the academic session 2024-25 was conducted on June 2, 2024.(HT)

According to an official notification, the admission test for the Diploma in Sport Coaching-2024 of the National Institute of Sports for admission to the academic session 2024-25 was conducted on June 2, 2024.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also Read: JEE Advanced AAT Result 2024 declared at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s direct link to check scores

Candidates are invited to check the provisional answer keys which are available on the official website and raise objections if they have any. Interested candidates can submit their challenges through an Online Window by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs.200/- per Answer Key challenged from June 14, 2024, to June 16, 2024, up to 11.30 pm.

“ Objections from the candidates to any Answer Key will be verified with the help of Expert(s). If the challenge to any Answer Key is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised accordingly. Based on the Revised/Final Answer Key, the Result will be processed and declared,” mentioned the official notification.

Also Read: TS ICET 2024 results out at icet.tsche.ac.in, here's how to download score cards

Steps to raise objections to provisional answer key:

Visit the official website at atdsc.nis.nta.ac.in

Look out for the link to check the answer key on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates will be asked to submit their login details

On submitting the login credentials, candidates can view the answer key and raise objections if they have any

Pay the required amount for number of objections raised

Verify the details and download the page

Take a print out of the page for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: NEET PG 2024 mock test link activated at nbe.edu.in, here's the direct link to take mock test

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / NIS Diploma in Sports Coaching 2024 answer key out, here are the steps to raise objections
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On