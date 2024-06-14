TS ICET 2024 results today at icet.tsche.ac.in, here's how to download score cards

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will release the results of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2024 on June 14, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check the results can visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in. TS ICET 2024 results live updates. The TS ICET 2024 examination was conducted on June 5 and June 6, 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Along with the release of the results, officials will also release a list of toppers, analysis of the results which will include gender-wise analysis, pass percentage details, etc and other information.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Candidates who wish to check the results can submit their login credentials like hall ticket number, registration number and other information to check their results.

The TS ICET examination was conducted on June 5 and June 6, 2024. The Session 1 and Session 2 examinations were conducted on June 5, 2024, in two shifts- the first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Whereas, the Session 3 examination was conducted on June 6, 2024, in a single shift- from 10 am to 12.30 pm. This test was an objective type test and the questions are of multiple choice model.

Steps to download the scorecard of TS ICET 2024:

Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

Look out for the link to check TS ICET 2024 results on the homepage and click it

A new page will pop up and candidates will have to submit the login details

On submitting the login details, candidates can view their result

Verify the details on the score card and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the score card for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: SC allows cancellation of NEET results for 1563 candidates, re-exam to be held