 NEET PG 2024 mock test link activated at nbe.edu.in, here's the direct link to take mock test | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NEET PG 2024 mock test link activated at nbe.edu.in, here's the direct link to take mock test

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 14, 2024 05:45 PM IST

Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to take the mock test can visit the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has activated the link for candidates to take mock tests for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET PG) 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to take the mock test can visit the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in.

Registered candidates who would like to take the mock test will be asked to submit their login ID and password to access the test. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Registered candidates who would like to take the mock test will be asked to submit their login ID and password to access the test. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

NEET PG 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on June 23, 2024, at various exam centres across the country.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

DIRECT LINK to take NEET PG 2024 mock test

According to the official website, the admit card for NEET PG 2024 will be released on June 18, 2024, and the result will be declared by July 15, 2024.

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 read with Chapter IV of Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023.

Also Read: NEET Result: Allahabad HC orders NTA to produce original OMR sheet of petitioner student

Steps to check the link to take the NEET PG 2024 mock test:

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in and select NEET PG

Look out for the mock test link under general links

A new page pops up and registered candidates will be asked to submit their login credentials

On submitting the credentials candidates will gain access to take the mock test for NEET PG 2024

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: SC allows cancellation of NEET results for 1563 candidates, re-exam to be held

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET PG 2024 mock test link activated at nbe.edu.in, here's the direct link to take mock test
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On