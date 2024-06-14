NEET PG 2024 mock test link activated at nbe.edu.in, here's the direct link to take mock test

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has activated the link for candidates to take mock tests for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET PG) 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to take the mock test can visit the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in. Registered candidates who would like to take the mock test will be asked to submit their login ID and password to access the test. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

NEET PG 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on June 23, 2024, at various exam centres across the country.

DIRECT LINK to take NEET PG 2024 mock test

According to the official website, the admit card for NEET PG 2024 will be released on June 18, 2024, and the result will be declared by July 15, 2024.

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 read with Chapter IV of Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023.

Steps to check the link to take the NEET PG 2024 mock test:

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in and select NEET PG

Look out for the mock test link under general links

A new page pops up and registered candidates will be asked to submit their login credentials

On submitting the credentials candidates will gain access to take the mock test for NEET PG 2024

