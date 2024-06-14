 JEE Advanced AAT Result 2024 declared at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s direct link to check scores - Hindustan Times
JEE Advanced AAT Result 2024 declared at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s direct link to check scores

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 14, 2024 04:56 PM IST

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2024 has been declared. The direct link to check scores is given here.

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has declared JEE Advanced AAT Result 2024 on July 14, 2024. All those candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can check the results on the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. The link to check scores is given here.

The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2024 was conducted on June 12, 2024 in single shift- 9 am to 12 noon.
The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2024 was conducted on June 12, 2024 in single shift- 9 am to 12 noon.

Direct link to check JEE Advanced AAT Result 2024

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2024 releasing today at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s how to check scores online

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2024: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Click on JEE Advanced AAT Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.



This year JEE Advanced 2024 result was declared on June 9, 2024. Around 1,80,200 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 48,248 have qualified to participate in counselling for IIT admissions. Out of the total qualified candidates, 7,964 are female candidates.

Ved Lahoti has topped the JEE Advanced examination. Ved scored 98.61% or 355/360 marks.

As per the official brochure, rank lists are prepared based on the aggregate marks in JEE (Advanced) 2024. Only candidates who appear for BOTH Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be considered for ranking. Individual rank cards will NOT be sent to candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Advanced.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / JEE Advanced AAT Result 2024 declared at jeeadv.ac.in, here's direct link to check scores
