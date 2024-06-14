JEE Advanced AAT Result 2024 releasing today at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s how to check scores online

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras will release JEE Advanced AAT Result 2024 on July 14, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can check the results on the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. The result link will be activated at 5 pm today. JEE Advanced AAT Result 2024 releasing today, here’s how to check (HT file)

The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2024 was conducted on June 12, 2024 in single shift- 9 am to 12 noon. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced AAT Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Rank lists are prepared based on the aggregate marks in JEE (Advanced) 2024. Only candidates who appear for BOTH Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be considered for ranking. Individual rank cards will NOT be sent to candidates.

JEE Advanced Result was announced on June 9, 2024. This year, a total of 1,80,200 candidates took the exam of whom 48,248 have qualified to participate in counselling for IIT admissions. Out of the total qualified candidates, 7,964 are female candidates. Ved Lahoti topped the JEE Advanced 2024 securing 98.61 percent or 355/360 marks. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Advanced.