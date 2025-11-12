Reserve Bank of India has released RBI Grade B Result 2025 for Phase 1. Candidates who have appeared for Phase 1 exam for recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - General – Panel Year 2025 can check the results through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in. RBI Grade B Result 2025 for Phase 1 out at rbi.org.in, direct link to check here (REUTERS)

The Phase 1 exam was held on October 18, 2025. The exam was held across the country at various exam centres.

Direct link to check RBI Grade B Result 2025 for Phase 1 RBI Grade B Result 2025 for Phase 1: How to check All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.

2. Click on opportunities link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will again have to click on result link.

4. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to click on RBI Grade B Result 2025 for Phase 1 link.

5. The PDF file will open where candidates can check roll numbers.

6. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Phase-II Examination for recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - General - PY 2025 will be conducted on December 06, 2025, only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of results of the Phase-I examination. This examination will be in two shifts. Candidates are required to appear for all the papers in all the shifts of Phase - ll (Paper-I, II and Ill) examination. A single Admit Card will be issued for both the shifts and the same shall be downloaded by the candidates from the RBI website.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBI.