RRB Allahabad Group D Result 2022 declared at rrbald.gov.in, check result here

Railway Recruitment Board has declared RRB Allahabad Group D Result 2022 on December 22, 2022. Candidates can check the results on the official site of RRB Allahabad at rrbald.gov.in. The Board has also released the cut off marks of the result.

The written examination was conducted by RRB from August 17 to October 11, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. All the candidates who have qualified the written examination are eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test. The dates and venue will be announced by RRB in due course of time.

Candidates can also view their Percentile Score, Normalized Marks and Short-listing Status for PET by logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs duly entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth. The last date to check the scores online is till December 30, 2022.

the PET schedule for the provisionally shortlisted candidates shall be published on the official websites of RRCs by the Chairpersons of RRCs. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RRB Allahabad.

