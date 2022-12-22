Home / Education / Exam Results / RRB Group D Result 2022: How to check RRB Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi results

RRB Group D Result 2022: How to check RRB Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi results

RRB Group D Result 2022: Aspirants of Bihar and Jharkhand can check their RRB group D results on official websites of RRB Muzaffarpur, Patna and Ranchi listed here.

RRB Group D Result 2022: How to check RRB Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi results(Hindustan Times)
RRB group D result 2022 will be announced soon. Candidates who appeared in the computer based test can check their results on RRB websites, once announced. RRB Group D Result 2022 Live Updates.

Aspirants of Bihar and Jharkhand can check their RRB group D results on official websites of RRB Muzaffarpur, Patna and Ranchi listed below:

RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

There is no alternative website or common portal to check these results. Candidates should only trust information shared on these official sites. These are the steps they need to follow in order to download scorecards of group D CBT exam:

Steps to check Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi RRB Group D results 2022

  1. Visit the official website – rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in, rrbpatna.gov.in, rrbranchi.gov.in.
  2. Go to the result section.
  3. Open the CEN 01/2019 RRC result link.
  4. Login with your credentials, if required.
  5. View group D result.
rrb result rrb group d result
