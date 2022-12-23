RRB Group D Results 2022 Live: RRB Kolkata, Patna, Chennai, Ajmer results out
RRB Group D Results 2022 Live: RRB Group D results have been declared for various zones. Direct links to check RRB Kolkata, RRB Chennai, RRB Allahabad and other zones results given below. Check latest updates here.
Those candidates who have appeared for the examination and have qualified the exam are eligible to appear for the physical efficiency test. The date and venue of the PET exam will be available to candidates in due course of time.
All Candidates can also view their Percentile Score, Normalized Marks and Short-listing Status for PET by logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs duly entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth from December 27 to January 1, 2023. Latest updates on results, PET exam dates and other details below.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 23, 2022 11:38 AM IST
RRB Kolkata Group D Result: Already announced
RRB Kolkata Group D Result have already been announced on December 22, 2022. The cut off percentile score is 96.62 percent for unreserved category, 90.67 for SC, 83.76 percent for ST, 94.88 percent for OBC and 85.45 percent for EWS.
Dec 23, 2022 11:32 AM IST
RRB bhopal Result: First to release
RRB Bhopal was first zone to release the Group D result. The group d results for RRB Bhopal is available on the official website. Also, the cut off marks have been released by the Board along with the result.
Dec 23, 2022 11:25 AM IST
Railway Group D result: When other RRBs will announce the result
While other RRBs have not announced results, or the date for announcement of results, as per the centralised notification, it will be out by December 24. Candidates can check all updates, direct links here as it get published.
Dec 23, 2022 11:20 AM IST
RRB Group D result date: Was scheduled on December 24
RRB Group D result date was December 24, 2022. The results have been announced before the scheduled dates.
Dec 23, 2022 11:13 AM IST
RRB group d result date 2022: From when can candidates check percentile score
Dec 23, 2022 11:06 AM IST
RRB Result for Group D: Calculation of marks
The official notice regarding calculation of results and how percentile score will be calculated states that unreserved and EWS category candidates must score at least 40% marks in order to be considered for merit. Here is the category-wise list:
UR: 40%
EWS: 40%
OBC-Non creamy layer: 30%
SC: 30%
ST: 30%
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of “normalized marks” obtained by them in the exam.
Dec 23, 2022 11:01 AM IST
RRB Group D: When will PET be conducted
The conduct of PET, Document Verification, Medical Examination and publishing of Panel for Level-1 posts shall be carried out by the Railway Recruitment Cells(RRCs) of the respective Zonal Railways.
Dec 23, 2022 10:56 AM IST
RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Results: Announced
Railway Recruitment Board has announced RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Result 2022 on December 22, 2022. The candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the result on the official site of RRB Bhubaneswar at rrbbbs.gov.in.
Dec 23, 2022 10:54 AM IST
RRB Bilaspur Results 2022: Not released yet
RRB Bilaspur Results 2022 for Group D has not been released yet. The result when released will be available to candidates on the official website of RRB Bilaspur at rrbbilaspur.gov.in.
Dec 23, 2022 10:49 AM IST
RRB Patna Group D results 2022: Direct link here
Dec 23, 2022 10:44 AM IST
RRB Secunderabad: Group D results check here
RRB Secunderabad Group D results have been declared. The direct link is given below.
Dec 23, 2022 10:37 AM IST
RRC group d result: About PET dates
Dec 23, 2022 10:31 AM IST
RRB Group D result 2022: How to check
Visit the official site of regional RRBs at rrbchennai.gov.in.
Click on RRB Group D result link available on the home page.
A new PDF file will open where roll numbers will be given.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Dec 23, 2022 10:27 AM IST
RRB Group D: Exam dates
The written examination was conducted by RRB from August 17 to October 11, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.
Dec 23, 2022 10:23 AM IST
RRB Allahabad Group D results 2022: Announced
RRB Allahabad Group D results 2022 have been announced. The result link is available on the official site of RRB Allahabad at rrbald.gov.in. The Board has also released the cut off marks of the result.
Dec 23, 2022 10:19 AM IST
RRB guwahati: Group D results declared
RRB Guwahati group d results have been declared. The direct link to check results is available to candidates on the official site of RRB Guwahati at rrbguwahati.gov.in.
Dec 23, 2022 10:12 AM IST
RRB ajmer group d result out: Check here
RRB ajmer group d results have been declared on December 22. The direct link to check result is given below.
Dec 23, 2022 10:07 AM IST
Group D result: Declared for many regions
RRB Group D result have been declared for many regions including Ranchi, Kolkata, Patna, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Ajmer, Allahabad and some others.
Dec 23, 2022 10:01 AM IST
RRB Ahmedabad: Group D results declared
RRB Ahmedabad Group D results have been declared. The results for Group D was announced on December 22, 2022. Candidates can check the results on the official site of RRB Ahmedabad at rrbahmedabad.gov.in.