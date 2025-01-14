Edit Profile
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
    RRB JE Result News 2025 LIVE: Where, how to check Junior Engineer CBT 1 results when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Jan 14, 2025 11:56 AM IST
    RRB JE Result News 2025 LIVE: Junior Engineer CBT 1 results to be out on RRB websites. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    RRB JE Result News 2025 LIVE: Where, how to check CBT 1 results when out
    RRB JE Result News 2025 LIVE: Where, how to check CBT 1 results when out

    RRB JE Result News 2025 LIVE: The Railway Recruitment Board has not announced RRB JE Result 2024 yet. When declared, candidates who have appeared for CBT 1 exam for Junior Engineer and other posts can check the results when declared on the official website of RRBs under which they have applied....Read More

    The Board conducted the Junior Engineer CBT 1 examination on December 16, 17 and 18, 2024. The examination was held at various exam centres across the country. The duration of the examination was for 90 minutes and 100 questions were asked. The JE CBT 1 question papers, responses and answer keys were released on December 23 and the objection window was closed on December 28, 2024.

    The RRB JE selection process consists of these stages: the first-stage computer-based Test (CBT-I), the Second-Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination (ME).

    This recruitment drive will fill up 7951 posts out of which 17 for Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research and 7934 posts for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant. The registration process was started on July 30 and concluded on August 29, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 14, 2025 11:56 AM IST

    Three stages of selection process

    The RRB JE selection process consists of these stages - the first-stage computer-based Test (CBT-I), the Second-Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination (ME).

    Jan 14, 2025 11:45 AM IST

    RRB JE 2024 minimum marks to pass

    Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories:

    UR -40%

    EWS-40%

    OBC-30%

    SC-30%

    ST -25%.

    These percentage of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

    Jan 14, 2025 11:42 AM IST

    RRB JE 2024 CBT 1 to have negative marking

    There will be negative marking @1/3rd mark of allotted mark for every wrong answer in CBT.

    Jan 14, 2025 11:39 AM IST

    How to check RRB JE result when announced?

    Go to the official RRB website where you applied for the test

    Open the JE CBT 1 result link

    Enter your credentials and log in.

    Check and download the result.

    Jan 14, 2025 11:35 AM IST

    RRB JE 2024 vacancy details

    This recruitment drive will fill up 7951 posts out of which 17 for Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research and 7934 posts for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant.

    Jan 14, 2025 11:31 AM IST

    Know RRB JE 2024 selection process stages

    The RRB JE selection process consists of these stages: the first-stage computer-based Test (CBT-I), the Second-Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination (ME).

    Jan 14, 2025 11:28 AM IST

    RRB JE 2024 provisional key release date

    The JE CBT 1 question papers, responses and answer keys were released on December 23 and the objection window was closed on December 28, 2024.

    Jan 14, 2025 11:24 AM IST

    RRB JE 2024 exam pattern

    The examination was held at various exam centres across the country. The duration of the examination was for 90 minutes and 100 questions were asked.

    Jan 14, 2025 11:20 AM IST

    RRB JE CBT 1 exam dates

    The Board conducted the Junior Engineer CBT 1 examination on December 16, 17 and 18, 2024.

    Jan 14, 2025 11:16 AM IST

    Where to check RRB JE Result 2024 when out?

    When declared, candidates who have appeared for CBT 1 exam for Junior Engineer and other posts can check the results when declared on the official website of RRBs under which they have applied.

    Jan 14, 2025 11:13 AM IST

    RRB JE Result 2024 not out yet

    RRB JE Result 2024 has not been released yet.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes