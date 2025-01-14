RRB JE Result News 2025 LIVE: Where, how to check Junior Engineer CBT 1 results when out
RRB JE Result News 2025 LIVE: The Railway Recruitment Board has not announced RRB JE Result 2024 yet. When declared, candidates who have appeared for CBT 1 exam for Junior Engineer and other posts can check the results when declared on the official website of RRBs under which they have applied....Read More
The Board conducted the Junior Engineer CBT 1 examination on December 16, 17 and 18, 2024. The examination was held at various exam centres across the country. The duration of the examination was for 90 minutes and 100 questions were asked. The JE CBT 1 question papers, responses and answer keys were released on December 23 and the objection window was closed on December 28, 2024.
The RRB JE selection process consists of these stages: the first-stage computer-based Test (CBT-I), the Second-Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination (ME).
This recruitment drive will fill up 7951 posts out of which 17 for Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research and 7934 posts for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant. The registration process was started on July 30 and concluded on August 29, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates.
Three stages of selection process
RRB JE 2024 minimum marks to pass
Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories:
UR -40%
EWS-40%
OBC-30%
SC-30%
ST -25%.
These percentage of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.
RRB JE 2024 CBT 1 to have negative marking
There will be negative marking @1/3rd mark of allotted mark for every wrong answer in CBT.
How to check RRB JE result when announced?
Go to the official RRB website where you applied for the test
Open the JE CBT 1 result link
Enter your credentials and log in.
Check and download the result.
RRB JE 2024 vacancy details
Know RRB JE 2024 selection process stages
RRB JE 2024 provisional key release date
RRB JE 2024 exam pattern
RRB JE CBT 1 exam dates
Where to check RRB JE Result 2024 when out?
RRB JE Result 2024 not out yet
