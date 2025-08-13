RRB NTPC Result News 2025 Live: How to download Graduate level posts scorecards when out

RRB NTPC Result News 2025 Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards has not declared the RRB NTPC Result 2025 yet. When announced, candidates who have appeared for Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate level posts recruitment examination can check the results through the official websites of regional RRBs under which they have applied....Read More

The computer-based test for various posts of Non-Technical Popular categories (graduate) was conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The paper had 100 questions, each worth one mark. Negative marking was also used, and 1/3 marks were deducted for every incorrect answer.

The provisional answer key was released on July 1 and the objection window was closed on July 6, 2025. Candidates had to pay ₹50/- as bank charges per question.

RRBs said if an objection is found to be correct, the fee paid against it will be refunded.

This NTPC recruitment drive is for 8113 graduate-level posts. These include 1736 vacancies for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for the Senior Clerk cum Typist post. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, direct link, how to check and more.