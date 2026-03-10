Live

By

RRB Group D Result 2026 LIVE News: Where, how to check Level 1 results when out

RRB Group D Result 2026 LIVE News: The Railway Recruitment Board has not yet released the RRB Group D Result 2026. When released, candidates who have appeared for the Level 1 (Group D) examination can check the results on the official website of the regional RRBs. The computer-based test examination was held from November 27 to February 10, 2026. The computer-based test comprised of 100 questions, out of which 25 was from General Science and Mathematics, 30 from General Intelligence and Reasoning and 20 from General Awareness and current affairs. The provisional answer key was released on February 18, and the objection window was closed on February 23, 2026. The prescribed fee for raising an objection was ₹50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 vacancies in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more. ...Read More

The provisional answer key was released on February 18, and the objection window was closed on February 23, 2026. The prescribed fee for raising an objection was ₹50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 vacancies in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.