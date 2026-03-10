RRB Group D Result 2026 LIVE News: Where, how to check Level 1 results when out
RRB Group D Result 2026 LIVE News: Level 1(Group D) results to be out on regional websites of RRBs. Follow the blog for latest updates here.
RRB Group D Result 2026 LIVE News: The Railway Recruitment Board has not yet released the RRB Group D Result 2026. When released, candidates who have appeared for the Level 1 (Group D) examination can check the results on the official website of the regional RRBs. The computer-based test examination was held from November 27 to February 10, 2026. The computer-based test comprised of 100 questions, out of which 25 was from General Science and Mathematics, 30 from General Intelligence and Reasoning and 20 from General Awareness and current affairs....Read More
The provisional answer key was released on February 18, and the objection window was closed on February 23, 2026. The prescribed fee for raising an objection was ₹50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question.
This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 vacancies in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
RRB Group D Result 2026 LIVE News: How to check results?
Visit the official website of RRBs.
Click on RRB Group D Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
