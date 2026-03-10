State Bank of India has declared the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 on February 27, 2026. The Mains scorecard and response sheet will be released on March 10, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the main exam for Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) in State Bank of India can check the results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Scorecard, response sheet releasing today at sbi.bank.in, here's how to check

The official website reads, "CANDIDATE SCORE CARD WITH LINK TO DOWNLOAD RESPONSE SHEET ALONG WITH ANSWER KEY SHALL BE MADE AVAILABLE FROM 10.03.2026 ONWARDS."

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: How to download scorecard To check the scorecard and download it, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 scorecard link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed.

5. Check the scorecard and download the result page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The main exam was held in November, 2025. The exam consisted of 200-mark questions. The exam duration was for 2 hours and 40 minutes. The question paper wa divided into 4 sections- General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude. Each test had a separate timing.

This recruitment drive will fill up 5180 Junior Associate posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.