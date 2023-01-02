SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 released at sbi.co.in, direct link here

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022. Candidates can check the SBI Clerk Prelims result on the official website at sbi.co.in or ibps.in. The SBI has also released the main examination call letter.

Except for Himachal Pradesh due to elections, the preliminary examination was held on November 12, 2022. The admit cards were released on October 30.

The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 5,008 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre posts at State Bank Of India branches across the country.

To check the SBI Clerk Prelims result follow the steps given below:

Here's the direct link to check the result

SBI Clerk Prelims Result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in.

Go to the careers section.

Next, click on the career tab

Key in your login details

Your SBI clerk result will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the printout for future reference.

