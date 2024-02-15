State Bank of India will release SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 shortly. The Junior Associate preliminary results, when declared, can be checked by candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 releasing shortly, main exam dates announced

Those candidates who will qualify for the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. As per the official website, the main examination will be held on February 25 and March 4, 2024. The call letter for the same will be released soon.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared in the prelims examination can check the results through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on careers link available on the page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to find Clerk recruitment link.

Click on SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 link available on the page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 8283 Junior Associate posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.