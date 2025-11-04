Edit Profile
    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 declared, check marks here at sbi.bank.in, admit cards for main exam to be out shortly

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: SBI has released the results for the Clerk Prelims 2025 recruitment. Candidates can check results at sbi.bank.in. 

    Updated on: Nov 04, 2025 11:24 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the results for the SBI Clerk Prelims 2025. Candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) preliminary exam can now check their result at the official portal — sbi.bank.in

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: The exam took place on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025, for 5,180 Junior Associate positions. Main Exam call letters will be available soon. (sbi.co.in)
    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: The exam took place on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025, for 5,180 Junior Associate positions. Main Exam call letters will be available soon. (sbi.co.in)

    The preliminary examination for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) was held on September 20, 21 and 27, 2025. The exam comprised 100 questions segmented as:

    English Language: 30 questions

    Numerical Ability: 35 questions

    Reasoning Ability: 35 questions

    Direct link to check SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Results

    The total duration of the test was one hour, and a penalty of one-fourth of the marks assigned to each question was applied for every incorrect answer.

    This recruitment drive aims to fill 5,180 Junior Associate regular posts across the bank’s branches.

    The bank has stated: “Link for download of Main Exam call letters for successful candidates will be made available shortly.”

    Also, the detailed advertisement for this drive — Advt. No. CRPD/CR/2025-26/06 dated 06 August 2025 — is available for download and includes full information on eligibility, selection process and other key details.

    How to Check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025

    Go to the result page directly: sbi.bank.in/web/careers/clk-prephase-2025

    On the login screen, enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and your Date of Birth.

    Click on Submit.

    Your result (qualifying status / marks) will be displayed on the screen.

    Download or print a copy of your result for future reference.

    Note: If you cannot access the direct link, visit the SBI website: “Careers → Join SBI → Current Openings → Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)” and look for the result link.

