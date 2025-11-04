SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live: Where, how to check Junior Associate preliminary results when out
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live: Junior Associate preliminary results not out yet. Follow the blog for latest updates.
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live: State Bank of India has not yet released the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025. When announced, all the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The result link will also be available on sbi.bank.in....Read More
The preliminary examination was held by the Bank on September 20, 21 and 27, 2025. The examination comprised of 100 questions out of which 30 in English, 35 in Numerical Ability, and 25 in Reasoning Ability. The exam was conducted for one hour.
Candidates must note that the exam will have negative marking, wherein one-fourth of the mark assigned for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.
This recruitment drive will fill up 5180 Junior Associate posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live: Pattern of exam
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live: When was prelims exam held?
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live: Where to check results?
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live: Date and time
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live: The date and time of release of Junior Associate preliminary results have not been announced yet.