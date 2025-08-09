SBI PO Prelims 2025 News LIVE: Know how, where to check scorecards when out

SBI PO Prelims 2025 News LIVE: State Bank of India has not yet announced SBI PO Prelims 2025 Result. When announced, candidates who have appeared for the Probationary Officer preliminary exam can check the results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The SBI PO results will also be available on sbi.co.in/web/careers....Read More

The date and time of announcement of results have also not been shared by the Bank yet. However, as per the information bulletin, the preliminary results will be announced in August/September 2025.

The SBI PO prelims exam will be conducted on August 2, August 4 and August 5, 2025.

Those candidates who will pass the preliminary examination will be able to appear for the main examination. The main exam will be held in September 2025. The admit cards for the mains exam will released on the official website in August or September.

This recruitment drive is being conducted by SBI to fill up 541 Probationary Officer vacancies. Of these, 500 are regular and 41 are backlog vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, time, how to check and other details.