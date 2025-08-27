Edit Profile
    SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Website to check Probationary Officers exam result when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: Aug 27, 2025 11:17 AM IST

    SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: The SBI PO Mains exam is scheduled for September, and the result of the Prelims exam will be announced ahead of it.

    SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Website to check results when out
    SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: State Bank of India (SBI) will announce the Probationary Officers (PO) Prelims result on the official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Mains exam is scheduled for September, and the result of the Prelims exam will be announced ahead of it. The Prelims exam was held on August 2, 4 and 5. The bank has not officially confirmed the result date and time....Read More

    After the Prelims result, candidates who qualify will appear for the Mains exam. Admit cards or call letters for the SBI PO Mains exam will be released on the official website in August or September.

    This recruitment exam is being held for 541 Probationary Officer (500 regular and 41 backlog) vacancies.

    SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Steps to check results when announced

    Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the results after the official announcement-

    1. Open the bank's official website, sbi.co.in.

    2. Go to the careers tab, then to current openings and click on the Prelims result link for PO recruitment.

    3. Enter your login details and submit.

    4. Check and download the result.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 27, 2025 11:14 AM IST

    SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: What is the official website for prelims result

    SBI will announce the Probationary Officers (PO) Prelims result on the official website, sbi.co.in.

