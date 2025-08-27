SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Website to check Probationary Officers exam result when out

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: State Bank of India (SBI) will announce the Probationary Officers (PO) Prelims result on the official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Mains exam is scheduled for September, and the result of the Prelims exam will be announced ahead of it. The Prelims exam was held on August 2, 4 and 5. The bank has not officially confirmed the result date and time....Read More

After the Prelims result, candidates who qualify will appear for the Mains exam. Admit cards or call letters for the SBI PO Mains exam will be released on the official website in August or September.

This recruitment exam is being held for 541 Probationary Officer (500 regular and 41 backlog) vacancies.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Steps to check results when announced

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the results after the official announcement-

1. Open the bank's official website, sbi.co.in.

2. Go to the careers tab, then to current openings and click on the Prelims result link for PO recruitment.

3. Enter your login details and submit.

4. Check and download the result.