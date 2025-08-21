SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Where to check prelims results when out

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: The State Bank of India will declare the Probationary Officers prelims exam results on its official website, sbi.co.in. When announced, candidates can check their results on the official website using their login details. The Bank has not shared any date or time for the announcement of the results. However, as per the exam's information bulletin, the preliminary results will be announced in August/September 2025....Read More

The recruitment exam was conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025. It consisted of 100 questions for 100 marks and lasted one hour.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at the corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Candidates who pass the preliminary examination will called for the main examination, which will be held in September 2025. The admit cards for the main exam will be released on the official website in August or September.

This recruitment drive is for 541 Probationary Officer vacancies in the organisation. Follow the blog for the latest updates.