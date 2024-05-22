SET Result 2024: Symbiosis SET, SLAT, SITEEE results today on set-test.org; check time

SET, SLAT, SITEEE Result 2024: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) will announce the results of the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET 2024), Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT 2024) and the SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE 2024) today, May 22. As per information available on the official websites, scorecards of the undergraduate, Law and Engineering entrance examinations of the university will be shared after 3 pm. Candidates can download it by logging in to set-test.org. SET Result 2024: Symbiosis SET, SLAT, SITEEE results will be announced today on set-test.org

This year, the three entrance tests were held in two sessions. SEAT, SLAT and SITEEE 2024 test 1 was held on Sunday, May 5 and the test 2 took place on Saturday, May 11.

In both sessions, the undergraduate entrance test (SET 2024) was held in the middle shift (11:30 am to 12:30 pm), the Law admission test was held in the first shift (9 am to 10 am) and the Engineering entrance exam was in the third shift (2 pm to 3 pm).

In each of these three tests, there were 60 questions for 60 marks. In addition to the written test, there is also a personal interview component which will be considered in the preparation of final merit lists.

How to check SET, SLAT, SITEEE results 2024

Go to the university's entrance exam page, set-test.org. Open the SET, SLAT or SITEEE result page, as required. Provide your login details. Submit and check your marks online.

The SET exam is for admission to BBA, BBA (Media Management) BCA, BBA (information Technology), BA (Mass Communication) , BSC (Economics), BSC (Applied Statistics and Data Science), BBA (Dual Degree, Honours/Honours with Research) courses.

SLAT is for admission to BA-LLB (Hons), BBA-LLB (Hons), BA-LLB and BBA-LLB courses.

The SITEEE exam is for admission to various BTech courses offered by institutes affiliated to Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

For further information, candidates can check the official website of the university.