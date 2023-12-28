Symbiosis International announces application dates for SET, SLAT, and SITEEE 2024

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (SIU) has announced the application dates for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET-General), the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT), and the Symbiosis Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE). Symbiosis International Announces Application Dates for SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2024

The SET/ SLAT/ SITEEE 2024 applictaion process commenced on December 13, 2023. The application window will remain open till April 12, 2024. The SET/ SLAT/ SITEEE 2024 are scheduled to take place on May 5, 2024, and May 11, 2024.

As per the press release, SET/ SLAT/ SITEEE 2024 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across 76 cities all over India.

SET 2024 examination is conducted for B.B.A. - Honours / Honours with Research, B.C.A (Honours / Honours with Research), B.B.A (Information Technology) - Honours /Honours with Research, B.A. (Mass Communication) - Honours / Honours with Research, B.Sc. (Economics)-Honours / Honours with Research, and B.Sc. (Applied Statistics and Data Science) - Honours / Honours with Research.

Symbiosis Law Admission Test 2024 is conducted for B.A LL. B (Hons), B.B.A LL. B (Hons), B.A LL. B., B.B.A LL. B.

SET – Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) is conducted for Bachelor of Technology (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), Bachelor of Technology (Civil Engineering), Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science and Engineering), Bachelor of Technology (Electronics and Telecommunication), Bachelor of Technology (Mechanical Engineering), and Bachelor of Technology (Robotics and Automation).

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (SIU) has campuses across multiple states and cities namely, Pune, Noida, Hyderabad, Nagpur and Bengaluru.

For more details visit the official website at www.set-test.org.