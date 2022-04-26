Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC CGL 2020 Tier II results declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link to check
SSC CGL 2020 Tier II results declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link to check

  • Staff Selection Commission announced the results of the SSC CGL Tier-II test.
Published on Apr 26, 2022 08:58 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC CGL Tier- II exam result on April 26. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Graduate Level Exam Tier- II can check their result on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The Tier-II examination was conducted on January 28, 29 and on February 2 in the Computer Based Mode and Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) on February 6 at different centres all over the country.

“Based on aggregate performance in Tier-I & Tier-II Examinations, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper). The candidates who are not qualified in Tier-II will not be eligible for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) and they will not be considered for further selection process”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check the list of Candidates shortlisted for evaluation of Tier-III for the post of AAO .

Direct link to check the list of Candidates shortlisted for evaluation of Tier-III for the post of JSOI.

Direct link to check the list of Candidates shortlisted for evaluation of Tier-III for all posts other than AAO and JSO.

A total of 1652 candidates has been qualified in Candidates qualified in Tier-II for evaluation of their Tier-III Examination for the post of Assistant Audit Officer (AAO). 

A total of 2039 candidates qualified in Tier II for the evaluation of their Tier III examination for the position of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO).

A total of 31946 candidates qualified in Tier-II for evaluation of their Tier-III Examination for positions other than AAO and JSO.

