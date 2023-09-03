News / Education / Exam Results / SSC CGL Result 2023 Live: Results awaited on ssc.nic.in
Live

SSC CGL Result 2023 Live: Results awaited on ssc.nic.in

Sep 03, 2023 01:54 PM IST
OPEN APP

SSC CGL Result 2023 Live Updates: SSC CGL tier 1 results will be available on the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Result 2023 Live Updates: Over a month has past since the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released tentative answer keys of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL 2023). The next event is announcement of tier 1 results. SSC CGL tier 1 results will be available on the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Result 2023 Live Updates
SSC CGL Result 2023 Live Updates(ssc.nic.in)

The entrance test was held from July 14 to 27 and representations to the provisional key was invited by 5 pm on August 4 on payment of a fee of 100 per question/answer challenged.

The recruitment drive of SSC CGL 2023 aims to fill up 7,500 vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 03, 2023 01:53 PM IST

    SSC CGL result 2023: Where to check scores

    SSC CGL results will be available on the results tab at ssc.nic.in. 

  • Sep 03, 2023 01:10 PM IST

    SSC CGL result 2023 awaited

    SSC CGL tier 1 exam results awaited. The answer key was issued last month. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc.nic.in ssc result

SSC CGL Result 2023 Live: Results awaited on ssc.nic.in

exam results
Updated on Sep 03, 2023 01:54 PM IST

SSC CGL Result 2023 Live Updates: SSC CGL tier 1 results will be available on the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Result 2023 Live Updates(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

SSC MTS results 2023 declared at ssc.nic.in, check list of selected candidates

SSC releases MTS result 2023. 3015 candidates shortlisted for PET/PST for Havaldar post. Check results on the SSC website.

SSC Releases MTS Result 2023; 3015 Candidates Shortlisted for PET/PST
exam results
Published on Sep 02, 2023 08:55 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

IBPS RRB Office Assistant results 2023 declared, here's how to check scores

IBPS announces preliminary exam results for CRP RRBs XII for Group B - Office Assistants. Check results at www.ibps.in.

IBPS announces CRP RRBs XII preliminary exam results for Group 'B' Office Assistants, Mains exam scheduled for September
exam results
Published on Sep 01, 2023 07:35 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

IBPS RRB clerk results 2023 out, here's link to check Office Assistant score

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 released. Check preliminary exam results for Group 'B' - Office Assistants on ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant results 2023 declared, here's how to check scores
exam results
Published on Sep 01, 2023 07:25 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

RBSE Class 5th and 8th Supplementary results released at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Rajasthan Directorate of Education announces class 5th and 8th supplementary board exam results on its official website.

RBSE announces Class 5th and 8th Supplementary results 2023; Check now on rajshaladarpan.nic.in
exam results
Updated on Sep 01, 2023 03:28 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 Live Updates: Office Assistant prelims results out

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 Live Updates: Office Assistant Results released at ibps.in. Follow the blog for updates. 

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 Live Updates: Office Assistant prelims results out
exam results
Updated on Sep 02, 2023 06:20 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

FMGE June Result 2023: Pass certificates distribution dates released, notice here

FMGE June Result 2023 pass certificates distribution dates have been released. Check details below.

FMGE June Result 2023: Pass certificates distribution dates released, notice here
exam results
Published on Aug 31, 2023 07:00 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: MTS result released at ssc.nic.in, list here

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: MTS results released at ssc.nic.in.

ssc results 2023 live updates: ssc cgl mts tier 1 results, date and time, direct link, cut offs, latest news at ssc.nic.in
exam results
Updated on Sep 02, 2023 09:06 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, FMGE 2023 scorecard likely today

The examination was held on July 30 and results have already been announced on natboard.edu.in.

FMGE 2023 scorecard likely today on natboard.edu.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
exam results
Published on Aug 31, 2023 03:12 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UPPSC PCS (J) Result 2023: Nishi Gupta, paan shop owner’s daughter tops

Daughter of paan shop owner, Nishi Gupta (27) of Kanpur topped the PCS (J) examination, the result of which was announced on Wednesday.

UPPSC PCS (J) Result 2023: Nishi Gupta, paan shop owner’s daughter tops
exam results
Published on Aug 30, 2023 08:29 PM IST
ByRajeev Mullick, Lucknow

UPPSC declares PCS (J)-2022 results, 302 candidates qualify

UPPSC declares PCS (J)-2022 results. The results are available at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC declares PCS (J)-2022 results, 302 candidates qualify (K Sandeep Kumar )
exam results
Published on Aug 30, 2023 08:02 PM IST
ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj

IBPS RRB Clerk result 2023: Where and how to check marks

The preliminary exam was held in August and with the mains exam scheduled for September, results can be expected soon.

IBPS RRB Clerk result 2023: Where and how to check
exam results
Published on Aug 30, 2023 01:39 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

NEET PG round 2 allotment result released at mcc.nic.in, here's direct link

MCC released NEET PG round 2 seat allotment results, candidates can check on mcc.nic.in, upload documents by Aug 29.

MCC Releases NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Results, Candidates to Report to Allotted Colleges by Sept 5
exam results
Published on Aug 28, 2023 02:10 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Maharashtra SSC 10th Supply Results 2023 out at mahresult.nic.in, get link

Maharashtra SSC supplementary results announced today. Candidates can check and download their results from mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra SSC or 10th Supplementary Results 2023 out at mahresult.nic.in, here's direct link(HT file)
exam results
Published on Aug 28, 2023 01:11 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Maharashtra SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2023 released, Know how to check

Maharashtra SSC supplementary results 2023 announced today, candidates can check on mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2023 released, Know how to check
exam results
Published on Aug 28, 2023 01:10 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out