SSC CGL Result 2023 Live: Results awaited on ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Result 2023 Live Updates: Over a month has past since the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released tentative answer keys of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL 2023). The next event is announcement of tier 1 results. SSC CGL tier 1 results will be available on the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in. SSC CGL Result 2023 Live Updates(ssc.nic.in)

The entrance test was held from July 14 to 27 and representations to the provisional key was invited by 5 pm on August 4 on payment of a fee of ₹100 per question/answer challenged.

The recruitment drive of SSC CGL 2023 aims to fill up 7,500 vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details