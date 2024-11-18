SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: CGL tier 1 results awaited at ssc.gov.in, updates here

SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Staff Selection Commission will announce the Combined Graduate Level tier 1 exam results in due course of time. When announced, candidates will get the results at ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL Tier I was held from September 9 to September 26, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on October 4 and the objection window was closed on October 8. The result will be declared next. ...Read More

The Tier-I exam consisted of objective-type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark in a section was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for the English Comprehension section.

The pass marks for the tier 1 examination are 30 per cent for unreserved, 25 per cent for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20 per cent for all other categories.

This recruitment drive will fill up 17727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries/departments/organizations of the Government of India and various constitutional bodies/ statutory bodies/tribunals, etc.

Follow live updates on SSC CGL tier 1 examination results below.