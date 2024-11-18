Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi170C
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: CGL tier 1 results awaited at ssc.gov.in, updates here

    By HT Education Desk
    Nov 18, 2024 12:17 PM IST
    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: When announced, candidates will get the results at ssc.gov.in.
    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 results awaited at ssc.gov.in (HT File Photo)
    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 results awaited at ssc.gov.in (HT File Photo)

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Staff Selection Commission will announce the Combined Graduate Level tier 1 exam results in due course of time. When announced, candidates will get the results at ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL Tier I was held from September 9 to September 26, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on October 4 and the objection window was closed on October 8. The result will be declared next. ...Read More

    The Tier-I exam consisted of objective-type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark in a section was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for the English Comprehension section.

    The pass marks for the tier 1 examination are 30 per cent for unreserved, 25 per cent for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20 per cent for all other categories.

    This recruitment drive will fill up 17727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries/departments/organizations of the Government of India and various constitutional bodies/ statutory bodies/tribunals, etc.

    Follow live updates on SSC CGL tier 1 examination results below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 18, 2024 12:17 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 answer key released, result expected next

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The commission in October released the CGL tier 1 answer key and invited objections from candidates. The window has been closed and the result is expected to be declared next.

    Nov 18, 2024 12:02 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 result awaited

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the result of the Combined Graduate Level tier 1 examination in due course of time. The result will be shared with candidates at ssc.gov.in.

    ShortsbyHindustan Times Cricket
    View All
    Watch & follow exclusive cricket content
    News education exam results SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: CGL tier 1 results awaited at ssc.gov.in, updates here
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes