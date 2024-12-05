SSC CGL Tier I results 2024 declared at ssc.gov.in, here's direct link to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam results on its official website. The SSC CGL tier 1 exam was conducted from September 9 to 24, 2024, and the commission released the provisional answer key on October 3, 2024. (HT File Photo)

Candidates who have appeared in the examinations and would like to download the scorecards can visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

About the exam:

The SSC CGL tier 1 exam was conducted from September 9 to 24, 2024, and the commission released the provisional answer key on October 3, 2024. The objection window closed on October 8, 2024.

Direct Link to check SSC CGL Tier I result 2024 (List 1)

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier I result 2024 (List 2)

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier I result 2024 (List 3)

Vacancy details:

SSC CGL 2024 is being held for 17727 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies of the central government.

Steps to check SSC CGL Tier I results 2024:

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can follow the below mentioned steps to check their results:

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Open the tier 1 exam result link

Download the PDF and check your result using the roll number.

For more information, visit the official website.