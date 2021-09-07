Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC: CHSL 2018 final result, CHSL 2019 tier 2 exam result on Sept 30
  • The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 final result and the second tier of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 on September 30, the Commission has said today, September 7.
The Commission has also said that the skill test of CHSL 2019 will be held on November 3.

The Commission has released the tentative schedule of the exam results and the list of exams scheduled in November-December 2021.

“The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates,” the Commission has informed candidates.

The physical efficiency test result of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020 will be released on September 30.

The result of the SSC CGL exam, which was held in August, will be declared on December 31.

