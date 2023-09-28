SSC CHSL 2023 tier 1 result out, 19,556 candidates qualify, link here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced tier 1 results of the Combined Higher Secondary Examination (SSC CHSL 2023). Candidates can go to ssc.nic.in and check it. SSC CHSL 2023 tier 1 result announced (ssc.nic.in)

This time, a total of 19,556 candidates have been shortlisted for the tier 2 examination.

The tier 1 exam of SSC CHSL was held in computer based mode from August 2 to 17.

The commission has also announced category-wise cut-off marks for the tier 2 examination:

Unreserved: 30 per cent.

OBC/EWS: 25 per cent.

All other categories: 20 per cent.

Here is the number of candidates selected for various vacancies:

For LDC/JSA: 17,495 candidates.

For DEO (CAG & DCA): 754 candidates.

For DEO (other than CAG & DCA): 1,307 candidates.

The result of 10 candidates have been kept withheld for various reasons, SSC said.

Direct link to check SSC CHSL 2023 tier 1 result.

The tier 2 exam of SSC CHSL 2023 is tentatively scheduled for November 2. More details are awaited.

Representations to the provisional answer key were examined carefully and wherever necessary, changes have been made and the final answer key has been prepared, SSC said.

Marks and final answer key will be uploaded on the website soon, it added.

