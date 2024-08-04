Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi300C
Sunday, Aug 4, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Tier I marks awaited at ssc.gov.in, here’s how to check

    By HT Education Desk
    Aug 4, 2024 10:42 AM IST
    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Tier I results awaited at ssc.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Tier I marks awaited at ssc.gov.in, here’s how to check
    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Tier I marks awaited at ssc.gov.in, here’s how to check

    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Staff Selection Commission will declare SSC CHSL Result 2024 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier I examination can check their results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The SSC CHSL Tier I examination was conducted from July 1 to July 11, 2024 across the country at various exam centres. The provisional answer key was released on July 18 and the objection window was closed on July 23, 2024. Along with the answer keys, the commission published candidates' responses and asked candidates to send representations, if any, between July 18 and 23 on payment of 100 per question/answer challenged....Read More

    The final answer key and results of the recruitment examination will be announced next. When announced, the candidates can check it on the official website.

    The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was held in the CBT (computer-based test) mode to fill up around 3,712 vacancies in various user departments. Follow this live blog for result link, cut off, marks details and others.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 4, 2024 10:42 AM IST

    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Final answer key, results awaited

    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The final answer key and results of the recruitment examination will be announced next. When announced, the candidates can check it on the official website.

    Aug 4, 2024 10:37 AM IST

    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: About provisional answer key

    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The provisional answer key was released on July 18 and the objection window was closed on July 23, 2024. Along with the answer keys, the commission published candidates' responses and asked candidates to send representations, if any, between July 18 and 23 on payment of 100 per question/answer challenged.

    Aug 4, 2024 10:35 AM IST

    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: When was exam conducted?

    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The SSC CHSL Tier I examination was conducted from July 1 to July 11, 2024 across the country at various exam centres.

    Aug 4, 2024 10:33 AM IST

    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Where to check

    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier I examination can check their results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    Aug 4, 2024 10:27 AM IST

    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Date and time

    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Tier I results date and time have not been announced by the Commission yet.

    News education exam results SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Tier I marks awaited at ssc.gov.in, here’s how to check
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes