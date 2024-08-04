Live

SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Tier I marks awaited at ssc.gov.in, here’s how to check

SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Staff Selection Commission will declare SSC CHSL Result 2024 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier I examination can check their results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The SSC CHSL Tier I examination was conducted from July 1 to July 11, 2024 across the country at various exam centres. The provisional answer key was released on July 18 and the objection window was closed on July 23, 2024. Along with the answer keys, the commission published candidates' responses and asked candidates to send representations, if any, between July 18 and 23 on payment of ₹100 per question/answer challenged....Read More

The final answer key and results of the recruitment examination will be announced next. When announced, the candidates can check it on the official website. The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was held in the CBT (computer-based test) mode to fill up around 3,712 vacancies in various user departments. Follow this live blog for result link, cut off, marks details and others.