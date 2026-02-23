SSC CHSL Result 2026 LIVE News: How, where to check CHSL Tier I results when out
SSC CHSL Result 2026 LIVE News: The Staff Selection Commission has not yet released the SSC CHSL Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2025 can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The Tier I examination was held from November 12 to November 30, 2026 at different centres all over the country....Read More
The exam consisted of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. The question paper was divided into four parts- English Language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness.
The provisional answer key was released on December 8, 2025. The objection window was opened on the same date and was cloed on December 11, 2025.
There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.
This recruitment drive will fill up 3131 vacancies in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, how to check and more.
