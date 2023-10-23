News / Education / Exam Results / SSC CPO Result 2023 Live: SSC SI CAPF, Delhi police results awaited, updates here
Live

SSC CPO Result 2023 Live: SSC SI CAPF, Delhi police results awaited, updates here

Oct 23, 2023 06:26 PM IST
OPEN APP

SSC CPO Result 2023 Live Updates: SSC SI CAPF, Delhi Police results awaited. Follow the blog for updates.

SSC CPO Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) held the written exam for recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI 2023), commonly referred to as SSC CPO 2023 from October 3 to 5, 2023. The answer key of the exam was released on October 7 and the objection window got over on October 9 Results are expected next.

Delhi police
Delhi police

When declared, candidates can check it under the results tab on ssc.nic.in. The commission does not provide any prior information regarding result date or time.

Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on SSC CPO result, cut-off, result link and more.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 23, 2023 06:26 PM IST

    Delhi Police Result: Know about negative marking

    Earlier, there was negative marking equal to one-third of the marks allotted to the question for each wrong answer in Paper-I & Paper-II.

    But now, there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I & Paper-II.

  • Oct 23, 2023 06:23 PM IST

    SSC CPO 2023: Tier II exam date

    Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 (Tier-II) will be conducted on December 22, 2023.

  • Oct 23, 2023 06:19 PM IST

    SSC 2023 Result for CPO: When was answer key released?

    The answer key of the exam was released on October 7 and the objection window got over on October 9, 2023.

  • Oct 23, 2023 06:16 PM IST

    SSC Result: CPO exam dates

    Staff Selection Commission (SSC) held the written exam for recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI 2023), commonly referred to as SSC CPO 2023 from October 3 to 5, 2023.

  • Oct 23, 2023 06:10 PM IST

    SSC CPO 2023 Result: How to check

    Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

    Click on SSC CPO Result 2023 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Oct 23, 2023 06:06 PM IST

    SSC CPO Result: Where to check

    SSC CPO Result when declared can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

  • Oct 23, 2023 06:03 PM IST

    SSC CPO Result 2023: Date and Time

    SSC CPO Result 2023 date and time have not been shared by Staff Selection Commission yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc.nic.in ssc result
live

SSC CPO Result 2023 Live: SSC SI CAPF, Delhi police results awaited, updates here

exam results
Updated on Oct 23, 2023 06:23 PM IST

SSC CPO Result 2023 Live Updates: SSC SI CAPF, Delhi Police results awaited. Follow the blog for updates.

live Delhi police
ByHT Education Desk

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023: Marks released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, link here

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023 marks released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The direct link given here.

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023: Marks released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, link here (File Photo)
exam results
Published on Oct 23, 2023 05:34 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

IBPS PO 2023 scorecards expected soon on ibps.in, steps to check

Like previous exams, IBPS is expected to upload scorecards of the PO/MT examination on its website, ibps.in.

IBPS PO 2023 scorecards awaited on ibps.in
exam results
Published on Oct 23, 2023 03:30 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

BPSC 67th CCE Result Date: Commission's chief shares update on final results

Prasad also informed that remaining results of its school teacher recruitment examination have been sent to the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for uploading.

BPSC 67th CCE Result Date: Important update on final results
exam results
Published on Oct 22, 2023 06:54 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

BPSC announces Bihar teacher result for Class 9-10 and Class 11-12 subjects

Merit lists of these subjects can be downloaded from the commission’s website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC announces Bihar teacher result for more subjects (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Published on Oct 22, 2023 10:57 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SSC CGL Result 2023: Tier I withheld result out at ssc.nic.in, link here

SSC CGL 2023 Tier I withheld result declared at ssc.nic.in. The result is available here.

SSC CGL Result 2023: Tier I withheld result out at ssc.nic.in, link here (ssc.nic.in)
exam results
Published on Oct 21, 2023 11:47 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s how to check

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023 has been declared. Know how to check roll numbers here.

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s how to check (HT FILE)
exam results
Published on Oct 20, 2023 08:22 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 final answer key out, download link here

RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 final answer key has been released. The download link is given here.

RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 final answer key out, download link here (Shutterstock)
exam results
Published on Oct 20, 2023 08:08 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023 declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023 has been declared. Direct link to check roll numbers here.

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023 declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here(File Photo)
exam results
Published on Oct 20, 2023 07:57 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Assam DElEd round 2 allotment result 2023 declared at scertpet.co.in, link here

Assam DElEd round 2 allotment result 2023 has been declared. The direct link is given here.

Assam DElEd round 2 allotment result 2023 declared at scertpet.co.in, link here
exam results
Published on Oct 20, 2023 05:12 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

KVS PRT result 2023 announced; link, cut-off, interview dates here

KVS PRT Result 2023: Candidates can go to kvsangathan.nic.in and check it.

KVS PRT result 2023 announced(kvsangathan.nic.in)
exam results
Published on Oct 20, 2023 11:35 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SSC MTS, Havaldar result 2023 announced, links to check on ssc.nic.in

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the website ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their SSC MTS result from SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
exam results
Updated on Oct 19, 2023 09:02 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

IBPS PO Result 2023 for preliminary exam released at ibps.in, here’s how to check

IBPS PO Result 2023 for preliminary exam has been released. The steps to check is given here.

IBPS PO Result 2023 for preliminary exam released at ibps.in, here’s how to check
exam results
Published on Oct 18, 2023 05:40 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2023 out at ibps.in, check result here

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2023 has been released. The direct link to check scores is given below.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2023 out at ibps.in, check result here
exam results
Published on Oct 18, 2023 05:12 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

BPSC TRE Result 2023: Nitish Kumar to hand over job letters to teachers on Nov 2

The appointment letters to the successful candidates will be distributed at a programme organised at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna on November 2.

Nitish Kumar to hand over job letters to teachers on November 2 (ANI)
exam results
Published on Oct 18, 2023 02:49 PM IST
ByArun Kumar, Patna
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out