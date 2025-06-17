SSC GD Result 2025 declared at ssc.gov.in, direct link to download here

SSC GD Result 2025 out: The Staff Selection Commission has declared the results of Constable (GD) examination on Monday, June 17, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau can check their results on the official website at ssc.gov.in. SSC GD Result 2025 has been declared at ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check their result via the direct link here.

Candidates will need to enter their Application Number and Password to check their results.

The commission had conducted the exam in computer-based test (CBT) mode from February 4 to February 25, 2025.

The test carried a total of 160 marks (80 questions, 2 marks each), and candidates were allowed 60 minutes to complete the exam.

The SSC GD written test was held in English, Hindi and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Following this, the provisional answer key was released on March 4 and the objection window was closed on March 9, 2025.

The commission reviewed the objections, and those found valid were used to prepare the final answer key.

Notably, through recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.

SSC GD Results 2025: How to check result

Candidates can check the SSC GD result 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the commission's website at ssc.gov.in On the home page, click on the links titled, “Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 - LIST OF FEMALE CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR PET/PST". List 1 is female candidates who qualified, and List 2 is for male candidates. The result PDF will be displayed on your screen. Check your result using the roll number. Download and keep a printout of the result PDF for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.