SSC MTS and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) 2023 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

Staff Selection Commission has released the final answer key of Multi Tasking (NonTechnical)Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2023. Candidates will be able to check the final answer key through the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the final answer key using their examination roll number and password. Candidates can check the final answer key from December 22 to January 5, 2024

Staff Selection Commission has declared the final result of the Multi Tasking (NonTechnical)Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2023 on December 18, 2023. Candidates will be able to check the final answer key from December 22 to January 5, 2024.

“Further, marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be made available on the Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.nic.in on 27.12.2023. This facility will be available from 27.12.2023 to 10.01.2024. Candidates may check their individual marks by logging-in using their Username (Registration Number) and Password (SSC Registration Password) and click on result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard”, reads the official notification.

SSC MTS and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) 2023 final answer key 2023: How to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023: Uploading of Final Answer Keys alongwith Question Paper(s) and Marks”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the answer key link

Key in your log in details

Check the final answer key and take print for the future reference.