Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC MTS & Havaldar Result 2021: Scores release date postponed, new date here

SSC MTS & Havaldar Result 2021: Scores release date postponed, new date here

exam results
Published on Feb 28, 2023 08:24 PM IST

SSC MTS & Havaldar Result 2021 scores release date have been postponed. Candidates can check the new date below.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Result 2021: Scores release date postponed, new date here (ssc.nic.in)
SSC MTS & Havaldar Result 2021: Scores release date postponed, new date here (ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission has postponed SSC MTS & Havaldar Result 2021 scores release date.. Candidates who have appeared for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 can check the official notice through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the marks of the said examination have been re-scheduled and will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on March 7, 2023. The marks will be available on the website till March 20, 2023.

The result was announced on February 13, 2023 and the marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates were to be uploaded on website of the Commission from February 28, 2023 onwards, which has been postponed.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Result 2021: How to check scores

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC MTS & Havaldar Result 2021 scores link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and the scores will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc.nic.in ssc ssc result + 1 more
ssc.nic.in ssc ssc result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out