SSC MTS & Havaldar Result 2021: Scores release date postponed, new date here

Staff Selection Commission has postponed SSC MTS & Havaldar Result 2021 scores release date.. Candidates who have appeared for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 can check the official notice through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the marks of the said examination have been re-scheduled and will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on March 7, 2023. The marks will be available on the website till March 20, 2023.

The result was announced on February 13, 2023 and the marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates were to be uploaded on website of the Commission from February 28, 2023 onwards, which has been postponed.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Result 2021: How to check scores

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC MTS & Havaldar Result 2021 scores link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and the scores will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

Official Notice Here