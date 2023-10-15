News / Education / Exam Results / SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: How to check MTS & Havaldar result on ssc.nic.in when out
Live

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: How to check MTS & Havaldar result on ssc.nic.in when out

Oct 15, 2023 09:14 AM IST
OPEN APP

SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check SSC MTS & Havaldar result on ssc.nic.in once released.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission will announce results of the computer based examination which was held for recruitment of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) in due course of time. Candidates can check SSC MTS & Havaldar result on ssc.nic.in once released.

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: How to check MTS & Havaldar result on ssc.nic.in
SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: How to check MTS & Havaldar result on ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the result date and time. The exam took place from September 1 to 14, the provisional answer key was released on September 17 and the objection window closed on September 20. Results are expected next.

This recruitment drive is being held to fill 1198 vacancies of MTS and 360 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, link and other details.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 15, 2023 09:12 AM IST

    SSC MTS, Havaldar result 2023 awaited

    Results of the MTS and Havaldar recruitment examination held by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) are awaited. It will be out on the website ssc.nic.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc.nic.in ssc result
live

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: How to check MTS & Havaldar result on ssc.nic.in

exam results
Published on Oct 15, 2023 09:14 AM IST

SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check SSC MTS & Havaldar result on ssc.nic.in once released.

live SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: How to check MTS & Havaldar result on ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

BSEB Bihar DElEd Result 2023 Live: Check Latest updates on DElEd results

BSEB Bihar DElEd 2023 Result Live Updates: An official confirmation on the result date and time is awaited. When available, the direct link will be shared here.

live BSEB Bihar DElEd 2023 Result Live Updates (secondary.biharboardonline.com)
exam results
Updated on Oct 15, 2023 09:31 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live: ESEMP results awaited, updates here

MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live Updates: ESE MP results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.

live MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live Updates: ESEMP results, direct link, cut off, latest news on esb.mp.gov.in
exam results
Updated on Oct 15, 2023 09:30 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

BSEH DElEd July 2023 result released at bseh.org.in, here's link to check

Haryana DElEd Exam July 2023 results declared. Check result below.

Haryana D.El.Ed Exam July 2023 Results Released, Check Now
exam results
Published on Oct 13, 2023 09:01 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: MTS and Havaldar results awaited, latest updates here

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: SSC MTS and Havaldar results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.

live ssc mts result 2023 live updates: ssc mts and havaldar cbt results, direct link, latest news at ssc.nic.in(Hindustan Times)
exam results
Updated on Oct 14, 2023 05:41 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

AIIMS NORCET Result 2023 for Stage 2 declared at aiimsexams.ac.in, link here

AIIMS NORCET Result 2023 for Stage 2 has been declared. The direct link to check is given below.

AIIMS NORCET Result 2023 for Stage 2 declared at aiimsexams.ac.in, link here
exam results
Published on Oct 13, 2023 11:44 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar DElEd 2023 Result Live: Check update BSEB DElEd joint test results

Bihar DElEd 2023 Result Live Updates: BSEB DElEd joint entrance test results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.

live bihar board deled 2023 result live updates: BSEB deled results, direct link, cut offs at secondary.biharboardonline.com(Santosh Kumar )
exam results
Updated on Oct 14, 2023 08:22 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

BPSC Bihar Teacher Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on Bihar TRE results

BPSC Bihar Teacher Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar TRE result can be checked on bpsc.bih.nic.in once it is announced.

live BPSC TRE Result 2023 live: Bihar Teacher result awaited on bpsc.bih.nic.in
exam results
Updated on Oct 14, 2023 08:20 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

TNTEU BEd, MEd result 2023 announced, here's how students can get it

TNTEU BEd MEd result 2023: Students can not check it on the website tnteu.ac.in. They have to get it from their colleges.

TNTEU announces BEd, MEd semester exam results (tnteu.ac.in)
exam results
Published on Oct 11, 2023 10:28 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

IB Junior Intelligence Officer written exam results out at mha.gov.in

IB releases results for JIO-II/Tech exam 2023. The direct link to check the results is given below.

Intelligence Bureau releases JIO-II/Tech written exam results 2023
exam results
Published on Oct 10, 2023 01:35 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

MHA IB Result 2023 for JIO Tier I out at mha.gov.in, here’s how to check

MHA IB Result 2023 for JIO Tier I has been released. Know how to check through the steps given below.

MHA IB Result 2023 for JIO Tier I out at mha.gov.in, here’s how to check
exam results
Published on Oct 10, 2023 01:30 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Kerala University semester exam results out on exams.keralauniversity.ac.in

Kerala University results have been published in PDFs with roll numbers and marks secured by students.

Kerala University results out on exams.keralauniversity.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Published on Oct 10, 2023 10:10 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CTET August 2023: CBSE issues important notice on OMR sheet, see details

Candidates must apply with ₹500 by November 10 to obtain their OMR and calculation sheets

CTET August 2023: CBSE issues important notice on OMR sheet(Shutterstock)
exam results
Published on Oct 10, 2023 08:39 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 Live: How to check Bihar TRE result

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 Live: The results will be available on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

live BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 Latest updates
exam results
Updated on Oct 11, 2023 12:47 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

TS EdCET seat allotment 2023 for phase 1 declared at edcetadm.tsche.ac.in

TS EdCET 2023 seat allotment result declared by TSCHE

TS EdCET 2023 Phase I Seat Allotment Result Declared
exam results
Published on Oct 09, 2023 04:23 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out