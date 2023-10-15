SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: How to check MTS & Havaldar result on ssc.nic.in when out

SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission will announce results of the computer based examination which was held for recruitment of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) in due course of time. Candidates can check SSC MTS & Havaldar result on ssc.nic.in once released. SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: How to check MTS & Havaldar result on ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the result date and time. The exam took place from September 1 to 14, the provisional answer key was released on September 17 and the objection window closed on September 20. Results are expected next.

This recruitment drive is being held to fill 1198 vacancies of MTS and 360 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, link and other details.