News / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC Stenographer answer key 2023 for grade C, D out on ssc.nic.in, link here

SSC Stenographer answer key 2023 for grade C, D out on ssc.nic.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 16, 2023 06:29 PM IST

SSC Steno 2023: The commission has also uploaded candidates' response sheets along with the preliminary answer key.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released tentative answer keys of the computer based examination for Stenographer grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ recruitment 2023. Candidates who have appeared in this SSC Steno grade C, D exam can download answer keys from ssc.nic.in. The commission has also uploaded candidates' response sheets along with the preliminary answer key.

SSC Stenographer answer key 2023 for grade C, D released (ssc.nic.in, screenshot)
SSC Stenographer answer key 2023 for grade C, D released (ssc.nic.in, screenshot)

Exam roll number and password are required to download these information.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

SSC Steno answer key download link.

The computer based examination for Stenographer grade C, D recruitment was conducted by the Commission on October 12 and 13 at test centres across the country.

Candidates who disagree with any answer provided in the key are allowed to send their feedback between October 16 (6 pm) and 18 (6 pm), for which they will have to pay a fee of 100 per question.

Candidates have also been asked to take printouts of the answer keys and response sheets as it will not be available after the deadline of raising objections.

Ahead of announcing final results of the SSC Steno result, the commission will obtain an option-cum-preference form and a notice regarding activation of this window will be issued on the website, the commission said.

“The candidates are advised to visit the Commission’s website and also the website of that Regional/Sub-Regional office from where they have appeared in the examination at regular intervals for further updates.Candidates who fail to exercise their Option-cum-Preference during the aforesaid period, shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cum-Preference and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection,” it added.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out