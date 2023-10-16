SSC Stenographer answer key 2023 for grade C, D out on ssc.nic.in, link here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released tentative answer keys of the computer based examination for Stenographer grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ recruitment 2023. Candidates who have appeared in this SSC Steno grade C, D exam can download answer keys from ssc.nic.in. The commission has also uploaded candidates' response sheets along with the preliminary answer key. SSC Stenographer answer key 2023 for grade C, D released (ssc.nic.in, screenshot)

Exam roll number and password are required to download these information.

SSC Steno answer key download link.

The computer based examination for Stenographer grade C, D recruitment was conducted by the Commission on October 12 and 13 at test centres across the country.

Candidates who disagree with any answer provided in the key are allowed to send their feedback between October 16 (6 pm) and 18 (6 pm), for which they will have to pay a fee of ₹100 per question.

Candidates have also been asked to take printouts of the answer keys and response sheets as it will not be available after the deadline of raising objections.

Ahead of announcing final results of the SSC Steno result, the commission will obtain an option-cum-preference form and a notice regarding activation of this window will be issued on the website, the commission said.

“The candidates are advised to visit the Commission’s website and also the website of that Regional/Sub-Regional office from where they have appeared in the examination at regular intervals for further updates.Candidates who fail to exercise their Option-cum-Preference during the aforesaid period, shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cum-Preference and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection,” it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON