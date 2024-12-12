SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: MTS, Havaldar results awaited at ssc.gov.in, latest updates here
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the SSC MTS Result 2024 in due course of time on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 written test can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in....Read More
As per past trends, the results are announced within a month after the last date of the examination. However, the Commission has not announced the date and time of the results' declaration yet. The MTS and Havaldar examinations were held from September 30 to November 14, 2024.
The computer-based examination (CBE) was divided into two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day. The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice. There will be a negative mark (-1) for incorrect answers only in the second session.
The provisional answer key for the MTS and Havaldar exam was released on November 29, 2024, and the last date to raise objections was till December 2, 2024.
This recruitment drive will fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.
Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, direct link and other details.
