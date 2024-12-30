SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live Updates: How to find MTS, Havaldar result when out
SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is yet to declare SSC MTS Result 2024. When the results are out, all candidates who have appeared for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 (Tier-I) written test can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in....Read More
Regarding the date and announcement of the results, the Commission has not posted any updates on it yet.
The SSC MTS and Havaldar written examination began on September 30, 2024, and ended on November 14, 2024. The computer-based examination (CBE) was divided into two sessions that were mandatory, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day. The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice. The written examination will have negative marks for incorrect answers. 1 mark will be deducted for wrong answers only in the second session.
Steps to check SSC MTS results when announced:
Go to ssc.gov.in and then to results
Open the MTS and Havaldar result page
Download the PDF and check your result using roll number
Regarding the answer key, the provisional key was released on November 29, 2024, and the last date to raise objections was December 2, 2024.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.
What you need to know about the date and time of announcement of results
Necessary details needed to check result
Candidates will be required to use their roll numbers to check the SSC MTS result.
Details on the number of sessions
The computer-based examination (CBE) for SSC MTS had two mandatory sessions.
Vacancy details for Havaldar posts
3439 posts are available for Havaldar
Vacancy details for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical)
6144 posts are available for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical)
Vacancy details
This recruitment drive aims to fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies
When was the provisional key released
About negative marking
Details about the computer-based examination (CBE)
Written exam dates
Any update on the date and announcement of result
Official website to check
