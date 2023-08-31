SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Tier I results awaited, updates here

SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission will declare SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 in due course of time. The Commission has not disclosed the date and time of time CGL and MTS Tier I examination results yet. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. ssc results 2023 live updates: ssc cgl mts tier 1 results, date and time, direct link, cut offs, latest news at ssc.nic.in

The Commission conducted the CGL Tier I examination across the country from July 14 to July 27, 2023 and MTS Tier I examination was conducted in two phases from May 2 to 19 and from June 13 to 20, 2023 throughout the country. The objection window for the provisional answer key was closed on July 4, 2023.

The recruitment drive of SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) is being held to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies and the recruitment drive of CGL 2023 will fill up 7,500 vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.