News / Education / Exam Results / SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Tier I results awaited, updates here
Live

SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Tier I results awaited, updates here

Aug 31, 2023 06:36 PM IST
OPEN APP

SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Tier I results are awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission will declare SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 in due course of time. The Commission has not disclosed the date and time of time CGL and MTS Tier I examination results yet. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. 

ssc results 2023 live updates: ssc cgl mts tier 1 results, date and time, direct link, cut offs, latest news at ssc.nic.in
ssc results 2023 live updates: ssc cgl mts tier 1 results, date and time, direct link, cut offs, latest news at ssc.nic.in

The Commission conducted the CGL Tier I examination across the country from July 14 to July 27, 2023 and MTS Tier I examination was conducted in two phases from May 2 to 19 and from June 13 to 20, 2023 throughout the country. The objection window for the provisional answer key was closed on July 4, 2023. 

The recruitment drive of SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) is being held to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies and the recruitment drive of CGL 2023 will fill up 7,500 vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 31, 2023 06:36 PM IST

    MTS result 2023: Exam conducted in two phases 

    The SSC MTS & Havaldar recruitment exam was held in two phases. The first phase took place from May 2 to May 19 and the second phase from June 13 to June 20, both in 2023.

  • Aug 31, 2023 06:29 PM IST

    SSC MTS result: Exam is conducted to fill 12,523 vacancies

    SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022 is being held to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies.

  • Aug 31, 2023 06:23 PM IST

    MTS result: When and where to check marks?

    SSC MTS results are expected to be released soon. However, there is no official update on date and time.

  • Aug 31, 2023 06:18 PM IST

    SSC result: MTS exam dates 

    The exam was held in two phases from May 2 to 19 and from June 13 to 20. The window to raise objections to the tentative answer key was closed on July 4.

  • Aug 31, 2023 06:10 PM IST

    SSC MTS 2023: Vacancy Details 

    The Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination is intended to fill 12,523 vacant positions in thr organisation. 

  • Aug 31, 2023 06:07 PM IST

    SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023: Steps to check scores 

    Go to ssc.nic.in.

    Open the results tab.

    Now go to the MTS or CGL exam page.

    Open the result PDF and check your result.

  • Aug 31, 2023 06:04 PM IST

    SSC MTS Result Live: Date and time 

    SSC is not likely to inform the date and time for MTS results in advance. When announced, candidates can check it using links given here or through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. 

  • Aug 31, 2023 06:01 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result Live: Where to check 

    SSC CGL Results can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

  • Aug 31, 2023 05:58 PM IST

    CGL result 2023 tier 1: Exam dates 

    The commission conducted the CGL tier 1 exam from July 14 to 27, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.

  • Aug 31, 2023 05:55 PM IST

    SSC CGL tier 1 2023 result: Expected soon 

    SSC CGL Tier I result 2023 expected soon. The Commission has not shared any date for now, but as per media reports, the results will likely be announced soon.

  • Aug 31, 2023 05:52 PM IST

    CGl Tier 1 result: How to check scores?

    Go to ssc.nic.in.

    Go to results.

    Open the CGL page.

    Enter login credentials, if required.

    Check your result.

  • Aug 31, 2023 05:49 PM IST

    SSC CGL tier 1: Cut offs expected 

    The commission is expected to announce subject-wise SSC CGL tier I cut-offs along with results. The list will be available on ssc.nic.in.

  • Aug 31, 2023 05:46 PM IST

    SSC result 2023: MTS exam dates 

    The tier 1 exam of SSC MTS 2022 took place in two phases. The first phase was from May 2 to May 19 and the second one was from June 13 to June 20, 2023.

  • Aug 31, 2023 05:43 PM IST

    SSC CGL 2023 result: Results likel soon 

    SSC CGL results 2023 are expected soon. However, there is no official notification.

  • Aug 31, 2023 05:40 PM IST

    CGL 2023 result: Where to check 

    CGL 2023 result can be checked by candidates on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in when released. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Tier I results awaited, updates here

exam results
Updated on Aug 31, 2023 06:36 PM IST

SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Tier I results are awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

ssc results 2023 live updates: ssc cgl mts tier 1 results, date and time, direct link, cut offs, latest news at ssc.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, FMGE 2023 scorecard likely today

The examination was held on July 30 and results have already been announced on natboard.edu.in.

FMGE 2023 scorecard likely today on natboard.edu.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
exam results
Published on Aug 31, 2023 03:12 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UPPSC PCS (J) Result 2023: Nishi Gupta, paan shop owner’s daughter tops

Daughter of paan shop owner, Nishi Gupta (27) of Kanpur topped the PCS (J) examination, the result of which was announced on Wednesday.

UPPSC PCS (J) Result 2023: Nishi Gupta, paan shop owner’s daughter tops
exam results
Published on Aug 30, 2023 08:29 PM IST
ByRajeev Mullick, Lucknow

UPPSC declares PCS (J)-2022 results, 302 candidates qualify

UPPSC declares PCS (J)-2022 results. The results are available at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC declares PCS (J)-2022 results, 302 candidates qualify (K Sandeep Kumar )
exam results
Published on Aug 30, 2023 08:02 PM IST
ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj

IBPS RRB Clerk result 2023: Where and how to check marks

The preliminary exam was held in August and with the mains exam scheduled for September, results can be expected soon.

IBPS RRB Clerk result 2023: Where and how to check
exam results
Published on Aug 30, 2023 01:39 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

NEET PG round 2 allotment result released at mcc.nic.in, here's direct link

MCC released NEET PG round 2 seat allotment results, candidates can check on mcc.nic.in, upload documents by Aug 29.

MCC Releases NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Results, Candidates to Report to Allotted Colleges by Sept 5
exam results
Published on Aug 28, 2023 02:10 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Maharashtra SSC 10th Supply Results 2023 out at mahresult.nic.in, get link

Maharashtra SSC supplementary results announced today. Candidates can check and download their results from mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra SSC or 10th Supplementary Results 2023 out at mahresult.nic.in, here's direct link(HT file)
exam results
Published on Aug 28, 2023 01:11 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Maharashtra SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2023 released, Know how to check

Maharashtra SSC supplementary results 2023 announced today, candidates can check on mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2023 released, Know how to check
exam results
Published on Aug 28, 2023 01:10 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SSC Results 2023 Live: Know how to check CGL, MTS tier 1 results at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: The commission has not announced any date or time for these results.

SSC CGL, MTS tier 1 results 2023 live updates (HT Photo)
exam results
Updated on Aug 28, 2023 07:47 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

West Bengal NEET UG 2023: Round 2 seat allotment result released at wbmcc.nic.in

West Bengal NEET UG round 2 seat allotment results released, candidates must report to colleges by Sept 1.

West Bengal NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Declared(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
exam results
Published on Aug 27, 2023 05:02 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 seat allotment result on Aug 28

NEET PG round 2 seat allotment results for state medical and dental colleges will be announced tomorrow by MCC. View results on mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Seat Allocation Results to be Announced Tomorrow by MCC
exam results
Updated on Aug 27, 2023 07:04 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

COMEDK UGET 2023 round 3 seat allotment out for engineering at comedk.org

COMEDK UGET 2023 round 3 seat allotment result for engineering released today. Candidates must accept seats by August 30.

COMEDK UGET 2023 round 3 seat allotment out for engineering at comedk.org, here's direct link
exam results
Published on Aug 26, 2023 05:36 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

TS EAMCET 2023 counselling allotment result for special phase releasing today

TSCHE to release TS EAMCET 2023 counselling seat allotment result today. Candidates can check on tseamcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET 2023 Special Phase Seat Allotment Result today(Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)
exam results
Published on Aug 26, 2023 04:07 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

ICSI CS Result 2023: Verification of marks registration begins at icsi.edu, link here

ICSI CS Result 2023 verification of marks registration begins today, August 26, 2023. Candidates can register through direct link given below.

ICSI CS Result 2023: Verification of marks registration begins at icsi.edu, link here
exam results
Published on Aug 26, 2023 03:41 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

NTA NCET 2023 result declared at ncet.samarth.ac.in, direct link here

NTA NCET 2023 result has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

NTA NCET 2023 result declared at ncet.samarth.ac.in, direct link here
exam results
Published on Aug 26, 2023 01:39 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out