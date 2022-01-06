SSC SI in Delhi Police & CAPFs Paper 2 2020: List of shortlisted candidates out

SSC SI In Delhi Police Paper 2 Results: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results and cut-off marks for Paper – II of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs examination 2020 on Thursday. The Paper –II examination was held on November 08, 2021.

The SSC also released a category-wise list of candidates who are qualified to appear for a medical examination.

According to the notice, those candidates who scored more than the minimum qualifying marks in Paper - II, i.e. UR – 30 percent (60 marks), OBC/EWS 25 percent (50 marks), and all other categories 20 percent (40 marks), have been shortlisted for appearing in the medical examination.

Candidates can visit the SSC website at https://ssc.nic.in to check the cut-off marks.

How to Check SSC cut off marks

• Visit the official website - https://ssc.nic.in

• Click on ‘Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020 – Declaration of result of Paper –II to short-list candidates for Medical Examination’ link

• The Circular will open

• Two gender-wise lists – ‘List – I: Female and List – II: Male’ will appear

• Candidates can check the category-wise cut-off marks in each list

The Commission will upload the marks of qualified and unqualified candidates on the website. Candidates can check the results between January 14, 2022, and January 31, 2022.

How to check SSC SI Delhi Police & CAPFs Paper II 2020 results

• Visit https://ssc.nic.in

Click on 'Result' tab

Click on 'CAPF' tab

Click on the link that reads, "Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 - List of candidates qualified in Paper-II for appearing in Medical Examination (Female)/ (Male)"

The list of candidates will appear on the new page that opens

SSC will soon intimate the schedule of medical examination to the candidates. Candidates are requested to keep checking the official website for more information.