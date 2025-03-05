SSC Stenographer results 2025 declared, 9345 qualify for skill tests for Grade C, 26610 qualify for Grade D, get link

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at ssc.gov.in. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

About the Exam:

Staff Selection Commission conducted a computer-based examination of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024 on 10.12.2024 and 11.12.2024 at various centers all over the country.

Also Read: RRB JE CBT 1 2025 result declared, here's direct link to download result

The minimum qualifying marks in the Computer Based Examination are fixed as follows:

(i) UR: 30%

(ii) OBC/ EWS: 25%

(iii) All other categories (SC, ST, PwD, ESM, etc): 20%

Direct Link to check SSC Stenographer Grade C Exam Results

Direct Link to check SSC Stenographer Grade D Exam Results

As per the official website, the cut off marks for UR candidates who qualified for Grade C is 148.57526. The cut off marks for UR candidates who qualified for Grade D is 130.93746.

Also Read: RRB CBT-I Results out for JE, DMS, CMA, CS & MS posts; here is how to download

“Based on the performance of the candidates in the Computer Based Examination, 9345 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 26610 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’,” mentioned the official notification.

The commission informed that the final answer keys and marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission in due course.

For more information, visit the official website of SSC.

Also Read: BSF HCM, ASI Steno Recruitment 2025: Where, how to download admit card when released