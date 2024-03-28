Anna University has declared the TANCET Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2024 or Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions can check the results through the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET Result 2024 declared, direct link here

The scorecards for the same will be released on April 3 and can be downloaded till May 3, 2024.

All the candidates who have appeared for TANCET 2024/CEETA PG 2024 can check the results by following the steps given below.

TANCET Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on TANCET 2024 final answer key link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your final answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The score card should be produced at the time of admission. If the score card is lost, a duplicate score card can be obtained on payment of 300/- in the form of a Demand Draft, with a written request to The Secretary (TANCET), Anna University, Chennai – 600 025.

Anna University conducted TANCET for admission to postgraduate management (MBA) and computer application (MCA) courses at participating institutions in Tamil Nadu. TANCET 2024 exam was conducted on March 9, in two shifts. In the first shift, the TANCET MCA exam was conducted from 10 am to 12 pm. In the second shift, the MBA entrance exam was held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Anna University.