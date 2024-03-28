 TANCET Result 2024 declared, direct link here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

TANCET Result 2024 declared, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 28, 2024 12:16 PM IST

TANCET Result 2024 has been declared. The direct link to check results is given here.

Anna University has declared the TANCET Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2024 or Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions can check the results through the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET Result 2024 declared, direct link here
TANCET Result 2024 declared, direct link here

The scorecards for the same will be released on April 3 and can be downloaded till May 3, 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

All the candidates who have appeared for TANCET 2024/CEETA PG 2024 can check the results by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check TANCET 2024 result 

TANCET Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.
  • Click on TANCET 2024 final answer key link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your final answer key will be displayed.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The score card should be produced at the time of admission. If the score card is lost, a duplicate score card can be obtained on payment of 300/- in the form of a Demand Draft, with a written request to The Secretary (TANCET), Anna University, Chennai – 600 025.

Anna University conducted TANCET for admission to postgraduate management (MBA) and computer application (MCA) courses at participating institutions in Tamil Nadu. TANCET 2024 exam was conducted on March 9, in two shifts. In the first shift, the TANCET MCA exam was conducted from 10 am to 12 pm. In the second shift, the MBA entrance exam was held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Anna University.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live , Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / TANCET Result 2024 declared, direct link here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On