TBJEE 2023 result released at tbresults.tripura.gov.in, here's direct link
Jun 12, 2023 03:18 PM IST
Candidates who took the TBJEE 2023 examination can check the results on the official website at tbjee.nic.in.
The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination results released today June 12. Candidates who took the TBJEE 2023 examination can check the results on the official website at tbjee.nic.in. Candidates can check their TBJEE 2023 results using their login credentials. Apart from the official website candidates can check the results at tripura.gov.in, and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.
TBJEE 2023 result: Know how to check
To check the TBJEE results candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the TBJEE 2023 result link
Key in your login credentials.
TJEE result 2023 will appear on the screen
Download the TJEE 2023 results
Take a printout for future reference.
