Telangana open school, TOSS, SSC and Inter results out, direct links to download marks memo

TOSS SSC, Inter Result 2024: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) on Monday announced the results of SSC (Class 10th) and Inter (Class 12th) public examinations held in October. Students who took these examinations can check their marks memos on the official website of the open school society, telanganaopenschool.org. Telangana open school, TOSS, SSC and Inter results are out. The direct links to download marks memo is given here.

To check these results, students need to use their roll number as login credentials.

Here are the direct links and the steps they need to follow to view the results online-

How to check TOSS SSC, Inter results 2024?

Open the official website of the open school society, telanganaopenschool.org.

Open the SSC or Inter October Public Examination Result link, as required.

Key in your login credentials.

Submit the details and check your marks memo.

Download the marks memo and save a copy for later use.

Important points to remember:

TOSS SSC, Inter result 2024 date: November 11

TOSS SSC, Inter result 2024 time: 11 am

Official website: telanganaopenschool.org.

The Telangana Open School Society conducted the Intermediate and SSC theory examinations from October 3 to 9. The practical examinations took place from October 16 to 23.

Soon, the TOSS will issue hard copies of marks memos and pass certificates to the students.

The TOSS will also provide the students an opportunity to apply for re-evaluation of answer scripts and re-counting of the marks. The detailed schedule will be shared later.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official website of the TOSS for further updates about the two examinations.