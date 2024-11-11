Menu Explore
Telangana open school, TOSS, SSC and Inter results released, here's how to check at telanganaopenschool.org

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 11, 2024 10:39 AM IST

Telangana open school, TOSS, SSC and Inter results have been released. Check the steps to download results from telanganaopenschool.org

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) released the results of SSC and Intermediate October examinations on Monday, November 11. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website at telanganaopenschool.org.

Telangana open school, TOSS, SSC and Inter results have been released at telanganaopenschool.org. The steps to check marks memo are given here. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)
Telangana open school, TOSS, SSC and Inter results have been released at telanganaopenschool.org. The steps to check marks memo are given here. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Candidates need to enter their roll number to check their results.

Also read: Telangana open school, TOSS, SSC and Inter results out, direct links to download marks memo

TOSS SSC & Inter Results 2024: Here's how to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results on the official website.

  1. Visit the official website at telanganaopenschool.org.
  2. On the home page, click on the SSC or Inter October Public Examination Result link.
  3. Enter your credentials to log in.
  4. Check your marks memo displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Following the declaration of results, the TOSS will next issue hard copies of marks memos and pass certificates to the students.

Additionally, students will also be provided with an opportunity to apply for re-evaluation of answer scripts and re-counting of the marks. The detailed schedule will be shared later.

It may be mentioned here that the TOSS Intermediate and SSC theory examinations were conducted from October 3 to 9.

The practical examination was held from October 16 to 23.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
