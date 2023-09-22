TNDTE COA result 2023 released at dte.tn.gov.in, here's direct link to check

11206Directorate of Technical Education Chennai has announced the TNDTE Computer on Office Automation result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the TNDTE COA result 2023 at dte.tn.gov.in. TNDTE announces Computer on Office Automation result 2023; 95.3% pass percentage(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The TNDTE Computer on Office Automation examination was conducted in August 2023.

A total of 12179 candidates have applied for the examination for Certificate Course in Computer on Office Automation(COA) of which 11758 have appeared for the examination. The overall pass percentage is 95.3%. A total of 11206 candidates have passed the TNDTE COA examination.

TNDTE COA result 2023: Know how to check

To check the TNDTE COA result 2023 candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at dte.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Computer On Office Automation_AUG2023-Result-Reg”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download the TNDTE COA result 2023

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Check the list of qualified candidates below:

