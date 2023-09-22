News / Education / Exam Results / TNDTE COA result 2023 released at dte.tn.gov.in, here's direct link to check

TNDTE COA result 2023 released at dte.tn.gov.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 22, 2023 04:05 PM IST

TNDTE announces COA result 2023 with a 95.3% pass percentage. Check the results at dte.tn.gov.in.

11206Directorate of Technical Education Chennai has announced the TNDTE Computer on Office Automation result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the TNDTE COA result 2023 at dte.tn.gov.in.

TNDTE announces Computer on Office Automation result 2023; 95.3% pass percentage(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
TNDTE announces Computer on Office Automation result 2023; 95.3% pass percentage(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The TNDTE Computer on Office Automation examination was conducted in August 2023.

A total of 12179 candidates have applied for the examination for Certificate Course in Computer on Office Automation(COA) of which 11758 have appeared for the examination. The overall pass percentage is 95.3%. A total of 11206 candidates have passed the TNDTE COA examination.

TNDTE COA result 2023: Know how to check

To check the TNDTE COA result 2023 candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at dte.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Computer On Office Automation_AUG2023-Result-Reg”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download the TNDTE COA result 2023

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Check the list of qualified candidates below:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out