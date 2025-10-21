Edit Profile
    TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check results when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Oct 21, 2025 1:07:56 PM IST

    TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 News Live: Group 4 results to be out on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check results when out

    TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 News Live: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has not yet announced TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025. When released, candidates who have appeared for the Group 4 written examination can check the results when declared on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. The Commission conducted the Group 4 written examination on July 12, 2025. The written examination was held at various exam centres across the state.

    The written exam comprised of 200 questions in two parts- Part A consisted of 100 questions from Tamil Eligibility cum scoring test, Part B included 75 questions from general Studies and Part C had 25 questions from Aptitude and mental Ability. The total duration of exam was three hours.

    This recruitment drive will fill up various posts which includes Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards, and more. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 21, 2025 1:07 PM IST

    TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 News Live: When was exam held?

    TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 News Live: The Commission conducted the Group 4 written examination on July 12, 2025. The written examination was held at various exam centres across the state.

    Oct 21, 2025 1:04 PM IST

    TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 News Live: Where to check results?

    TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 News Live: When released, candidates who have appeared for the Group 4 written examination can check the results when declared on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

    Oct 21, 2025 12:48 PM IST

    TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 News Live: Result not out yet

    TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 News Live: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has not yet announced TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025.

